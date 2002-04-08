HERZLIYA, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd.( OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results:

Total revenue for the second quarter 2022 was $1.9 million compared to $0.3 million for the second quarter 2021.





GAAP operating loss for the second quarter 2022 was $65.6 million, including an impairment charge of $45.8 million, compared to a loss of $5.6 million for the second quarter 2021.





Non-GAAP operating loss* for the second quarter 2022 was $15.8 million compared to a loss of $5.0 million for the second quarter 2021.





Cash and cash equivalents, short term investments and restricted cash as of June 30, 2022 was $169.5 million.





Completed the acquisition of The Floow, a SaaS provider of connected insurance technology for major carriers globally.





Impairment charge of $45.8 million related to goodwill and intangibles was triggered by the decrease in the stock market and recorded in compliance with ASC 350 “Intangibles—Goodwill and Other”.





Otonomo is not forecasting results for the second half of the year at this time. Otonomo remains committed to growing and keeping a focus on long-term targets.



*For a definition of non-GAAP operating loss and a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see “Use of non-GAAP Financial Information” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Information.”

Second Quarter 2022 Business Highlights:

Added 13 new customers in Q2 2022 (in addition to existing customers from acquisition of The Floow)



Recurring revenue for the second quarter 2022 grew by nearly 10X quarter over quarter and was 69% of Otonomo’s revenue for the second quarter 2022

Bookings* increased by 62% quarter over quarter

Backlog** increased more than 5.5x quarter over quarter

Annual recurring revenue increased by more than 11x quarter over quarter



Management’s Remarks

“The second quarter was Otonomo’s strongest quarter yet, as we experienced significant year-over-year revenue growth as well as an increase in bookings, backlog and recurring revenue,” said Ben Volkow, Chief Executive Officer. “Following the successful acquisition of The Floow, we are already seeing exceptional results with net new customers and an expanding strategic team. We are leveraging the added value gained from its established insurance data solutions and clients. Our go-to market team is starting to show results in strong pipeline and deal volumes. This progress is not yet fully reflected in our financial results and may take longer than originally anticipated, however, our growth trajectory in our chosen markets is clear.”

“As we look to the second half of the year, we realize we can be susceptible to macro-economic headwinds, which can affect our 2022 guidance. Based on the global uncertainties in the market, the forecast for 2022 should no longer be relied upon and we are not forecasting results for the second half of the year at this time. We believe these are near-term challenges and we will remain focused on scaling our business and growing our customer base,” Ben Volkow concluded.



*Booking: Total value of contract that was committed during the reporting quarter over the full term of the contract.

**Backlog: Secured future revenue as of end of quarter.

About Otonomo



Otonomo ( OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, is igniting a new generation of mobility experiences and services. With Otonomo, over 100 providers in the transportation, mobility, insurance, and automotive industries are finally able to harness mobility data and insights and transform them into strategic assets and market advantages.

Our partners gain access to the broadest, most diverse range of data from connected vehicles, mobile phones, public transport, EV infrastructure, and MaaS with just one contract and one API. Vehicle and multimodal mobility data is reshaped and enriched to provide deep visibility and actionable insights and empower planning, deployment, and operations.

Architected with privacy and security by design, our platform is GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy regulation compliant, ensuring all parties are protected and companies remain privacy compliant across geographies worldwide.

Otonomo has R&D centers in Israel and the UK and a presence in the United States and Europe.



More information is available at otonomo.io

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure



In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Otonomo uses non-GAAP measures of operating loss, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and depreciation, contingent liability expense related to The Floow acquisition and impairment of intangible assets and goodwill. Otonomo’s management believes the non-GAAP financial information provided in this release is useful to investors’ understanding and assessment of Otonomo’s ongoing core operations and prospects for the future. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP information in evaluating and operating business internally and as such has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.



Forward-Looking Statements



For additional information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact: Company Contact: Miri Segal Juliet McGinnis MS-IR LLC Senior Director of Communications +1 (917)-607-8654 [email protected] [email protected]





UNAUDITED OTONOMO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(in $ thousands)

As of June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash 169,569 208,079 Account receivables and other receivables 4,568 3,760 Total current assets 174,137 211,839 Non-current assets Other long-term assets 361 254 Property, equipment, and operating lease right-of-use assets, net 4,497 725 Goodwill and intangibles, net 38,603 46,621 Total non-current assets 43,461 47,600 Total assets 217,598 259,439 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Account payables, other payables, and other short-term liabilities 22,305 8,717 Deferred revenue 341 35 Total current liabilities 22,646 8,752 Non-current liabilities Other long-term liabilities 6,930 Warrants for ordinary shares 473 1,924 Total non-current liabilities 7,403 1,924 Shareholders’ equity 187,549 248,763 Total liabilities and Shareholders’ equity 217,598 259,439





UNAUDITED OTONOMO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in $ thousands)

Six-months Period ended June 30, 2022 2021 Revenue 2,951 496 Costs of revenue and operating expenses: Cost of revenue 1,341 423 Cloud infrastructure 2,492 953 Research and development 10,656 4,383 Sales and marketing 10,503 2,682 General and administrative 11,072 1,896 Contingent liability expense 136 - Amortization and depreciation 1,728 64 Impairment of Goodwill and intangible assets 45,785 - Total cost of revenue and operating expenses 83,713 10,401 Loss from operations (80,762) (9,905)





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(in $ thousands)

Six-months Period Ended June 30, 2022 2021 GAAP operating Loss (80,762) (9,905) Share-based compensation (1) 4,881 1,048 Contingent liability expense 136 - Impairment of Goodwill and intangible assets 45,785 - Amortization and depreciation (2) 1,728 64 52,530 1,112 Non-GAAP operating Loss (28,232) (8,793) 1. Share-based compensation: Cost of Revenues 13 Research and development 1,138 534 Sales and marketing 1,467 200 General and administrative 2,263 314 4,881 1,048 2. Amortization and depreciation: Amortization of intangible assets 1,617 - Depreciation of property and equipment 111 64 1,728 64



