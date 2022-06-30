Notice of Results for the six months ended 30 June 2022

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2022 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC (LSE:APF, TSX:APY), will release its Half Year Results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 on Thursday 25 August 2022.

Marc Bishop Lafleche (CEO) and Kevin Flynn (CFO) will host a presentation for analysts and investors at 9:30am (BST) on 25 August 2022. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast.

To register, please use the following link: https://stream.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/62fb80a6b629a70556525a17

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Marc Bishop Lafleche - Chief Executive Officer Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer Geoff Callow - Head of Investor Relations





Website: www.anglopacificgroup.com



RBC Capital Markets Farid Dadashev / James Agnew / Jamil Miah +44 (0) 20 7653 4000 Peel Hunt LLP Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Berenberg Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Lee / Detlir Elezi +44 (0) 20 3207 7800 Camarco Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Elfie Kent +44 (0) 20 3757 4997

