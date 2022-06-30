Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Notice of Results

1 minutes ago
Notice of Results for the six months ended 30 June 2022

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2022 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC (LSE:APF, TSX:APY), will release its Half Year Results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 on Thursday 25 August 2022.

Marc Bishop Lafleche (CEO) and Kevin Flynn (CFO) will host a presentation for analysts and investors at 9:30am (BST) on 25 August 2022. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast.

To register, please use the following link: https://stream.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/62fb80a6b629a70556525a17

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Marc Bishop Lafleche - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer

Geoff Callow - Head of Investor Relations




Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com



RBC Capital Markets

Farid Dadashev / James Agnew / Jamil Miah

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Peel Hunt LLP

Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Berenberg

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Lee / Detlir Elezi

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Camarco

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Elfie Kent

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



