ZS, a global management and professional services firm, is driving more engagement, delivering better insights to sales, and generating greater demand using ON24 (NYSE: ONTF). The ZS Impact Summit is the firm’s largest and most important opportunity for business development and to showcase the company’s leadership among its loyal client base. ZS expanded its annual event with immersive ON24 digital experiences, tripling its number of attendees and capturing rich audience data to further nurture clients and prospects.

“ON24 helped us achieve a 72% attendee to registrant rate, the highest conversion we’ve ever had,” said Emilie Watrob, head of event marketing at ZS. “We engaged more clients and generated more insights and metrics that made a measurable business impact. ON24 has now become our number one source of leads.”

ZS provides consulting, software, and technology to companies across many industries, including life sciences where it’s critical for pharmaceutical, biotech, and medtech companies to get products to patients in need faster. With ON24+Virtual+Conference and ON24+Webcast+Elite, ZS delivered engaging, interactive digital experiences featuring live and pre-recorded keynote addresses, breakout sessions, and a social lounge for networking, interactive games, and the event’s afterparty.

The firm encouraged active attendee interaction through gamification, allowing participants to earn prizes for completing polls and surveys, asking a question, and downloading materials from the resource list. By driving more audience engagement, ZS captured more data and actionable insights for sales teams to follow-up with clients. Seamless integration with Marketo allowed ZS to use ON24 analytics in their nurture campaigns and further improve marketing efforts.

“ZS is transforming event marketing and demand generation to deliver better client experiences and make a bigger impact on the business,” said Shalini Mitha, vice president of product marketing at ON24. “With ON24 as a core part of their digital engagement strategy, ZS is driving more engagement and collecting actionable insights to build stronger relationships with their clients and prospects.”

ON24 Virtual Conference and ON24 Webcast Elite are part of the ON24+platform, which also includes ON24+Go+Live, ON24+Forums, ON24+Breakouts, ON24+Engagement+Hub, ON24+Target, ON24+Intelligence, and ON24+Connect. Companies can deliver digital experiences that create deep engagement, capture first-person data, and provide AI-driven personalization, as well as seamlessly integrate audience insights with marketing automation, CRM, and collaboration systems.

To learn more about how the ON24 platform became number one source of leads for ZS, read their case study at ON24.com%2Fcustomer-stories%2Fhow-interactive-branded-webinars-became-zs-1-source-of-leads%2F and watch the webinar at ON24.com%2Fresources%2Fasset%2Fcm-on24-digital-deep-dive-series-featuring-zs%2F.

About ZS

ZS is a professional services firm that works side by side with companies to help develop and deliver products that drive customer value and company results. We leverage our deep industry expertise, leading-edge analytics, technology and strategy to create solutions that work in the real world. With more than 37 years of experience and 12,000-plus ZSers in 30-plus offices worldwide, we’re passionately committed to helping companies and their customers thrive. To learn more, visit www.zs.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About ON24

ON24 is a leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, delivering insights to drive ​revenue growth. ON24 serves more than 2,100 customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 6 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and personalized content experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement powered by AI for businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 Platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

