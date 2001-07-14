The Real Brokerage Inc. (“Real” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSX: REAX), an international, technology-powered real estate brokerage, today announced that The Carin Nguyen Real Estate Network, based in the Greater Phoenix Metropolitan area of Arizona, is joining its growing network of agents.

The Carin Nguyen Real Estate Network was founded in 2014 by Carin and Son Nguyen, husband and wife partners who bring a combined 28 years of experience to the team. In the past 12 months, the team closed over 500 transactions, resulting in more than $210 million in closed volume. The team demonstrated success for 12 years at Keller Williams before making the move to Real and is proud to have been ranked among the top ten real estate teams in both Arizona and the United States by the Wall Street Journal over the course of the last decade.

Carin, who is also an accomplished speaker, trainer, author and productivity coach, co-founded the team with a focus on empowering agents to thrive in any real estate market. “We’re excited to be partnered with an organization that focuses on innovation in an ever-changing industry,” Carin said. “Real’s commitment to working hard and being kind is in perfect alignment with our team’s mission, and we look forward to bringing our passion, professionalism and commitment to education and service to the organization.”

“We’re excited to partner with The Carin Nguyen Real Estate Network to further expand our footprint in Arizona,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tamir Poleg. “Carin and team are committed to enabling agents to build wealth through real estate excellence, which makes them an ideal fit for our growing community of agents.”

About Real

