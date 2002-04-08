VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD / OTCQX: USGDF / FWB: 1QC) (“American Pacific” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it is a finalist in five categories for the 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards, an annual program of S&P Global recognizing exemplary accomplishments across 17 categories.



Some 110 finalists have been selected from 22 countries for the tenth annual Platts Global Metals Awards. The awards program, operated and hosted by S&P Global Commodity Insights, recognizes and celebrates the best-of-the-best in the metals industry spanning both individual and company achievements.

American Pacific is nominated for:

CEO/Chairperson of the Year – Warwick Smith Deal of the Year – Joint venture partnership with Kennecott Exploration (Rio Tinto Group) Industry Leadership Award: Base and Specialty Metals Industry Leadership Award: Precious Metals Rising Star Company Award



Winners will be announced at an awards gala in London, UK on October 27, 2022.

American Pacific CEO, Warwick Smith, stated: “We are honored to be recognized in this way by S&P Global and to be nominated for five awards alongside such an established and prestigious group of companies. I am extremely proud of our entire team for this past year’s accomplishments during a challenging market environment, with special recognition for the work of President Eric Saderholm. We also thank our shareholders and partners, alongside the Canadian Securities Exchange and OTC Markets, for their support as American Pacific continues to evolve into a highly regarded mining venture worthy to compete at these levels of the industry.”

Smith continued, “The Platts Global Metals Awards nominations affirm the continued growth and success at the high-grade, past-producing Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana in joint venture partnership with Rio Tinto’s Kennecott Exploration. The nominations also shine a well-deserved spotlight on our two high-grade properties in Nevada, the Gooseberry Silver-Gold Project and the Tuscarora Gold-Silver Project. Together with our recently announced transaction to acquire the high-grade zinc-copper-gold-silver volcanic massive sulfide Palmer Project in Alaska, which is at the preliminary economic assessment stage, these projects speak to our vision for continued growth this year and beyond.”

American Pacific was consistently the number one (#1) performing gold stock in the second half of 2021 based on market capitalization appreciation, as ranked by the Wall Street Journal’s mining index (Rising Star Company Award). As well, the Company completed strategic project consolidation at Tuscarora, discovered new parallel vein splays at its past-producing Gooseberry project and continued to see high-grade gold and copper results at the Company’s Madison Project.

As a finalist in five categories, American Pacific is among the most nominated companies for this year’s Platts Global Metals Awards. Both CEO Warwick Smith and President Eric Saderholm welcome media requests for expert discussion and industry commentary in the mining space. Media inquiries and requests for analyst briefings may be directed to Primoris Group Inc. at [email protected] or +1 (416) 489-0092.

“The inaugural Platts Global Metals Awards event was held May 23, 2013, and we’re proud that across the years it has become the industry standard for such events,” said Sue Avinir, Senior Vice President of Conferences & Advisory Solutions, S&P Global Commodity Insights. “We’re also looking forward to celebrating our 10th anniversary of the awards as a fully live experience after virtual and hybrid formats during the pandemic.”

For event and program updates, visit https://www.spglobal.com/platts/global-metals-awards

About S&P Global Commodity Insights



S&P Global Commodity Insights is a division of S&P Global (: SPGI). S&P Global is the world’s foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workﬂow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world’s leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information visit https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights.

Engage Marketing Provider

The Company also announces that it has engaged King World News as its marketing provider for a term of 12 months commencing on May 1, 2022 and has agreed to pay King World News US$37,500 every three months for its services.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious and base metals explorer with a core focus on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company's high-grade, past-producing Madison Copper-Gold project is located in Montana, which the Company acquired in 2020. Madison is under option to joint venture with Kennecott Exploration Company, a division of the Rio Tinto Group. American Pacific’s portfolio also includes the Gooseberry Silver-Gold Project and the Tuscarora Gold-Silver Project, two high-grade past-producing precious metals projects located in tier one mining jurisdictions in Nevada, USA. The Company's recently announced acquisition of Constantine Metal Resources adds the attractive PEA stage zinc-copper-gold-silver volcanic massive sulphide (VMS) Palmer Project, located in a strategic area of Southeast Alaska (transaction close expected in October 2022).

American Pacific was recently selected as a ‘Deal of the Year’ finalist for its Madison transaction and nominated for the ‘Rising Star Company Award’ in the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 17 performance categories.

