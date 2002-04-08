CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (: TRU) announced today a collaboration with Canvas Worldwide, the world’s second-largest independent media agency. This collaboration will enable Canvas clients to tap into TransUnion's robust view of consumers, anchored in offline data, machine learning and automation. As a result, it will simplify and drive smarter audience planning, enable custom audience creation and optimize measurement for some of the world’s premier advertisers.



The new partnership opens the door to bring more data-driven advertiser solutions leveraging advanced lookalike modeling, custom audience creation and omnichannel activation to the market.

TransUnion’s privacy-first approach to identity and people-based audiences and data provides a robust picture of people, households and devices with the audience building technology to quickly and easily discover proprietary consumer attributes and segments. Data-driven consumer insights can power audience personalization to best match context, marketing channel and customer journey stage — enabling multiple agency use cases.

Together, Canvas and TransUnion now enable the delivery of more relevant messages — better aligned during the customer journey — improving the overall experience across marketing channels.

“This fitting alliance allows TransUnion to champion robust and precise data solutions and technology to the market,” said Frans Vermeulen, Vice President, Strategy & Market Development, Media & Entertainment Vertical at TransUnion. “Working with Canvas to deliver these solutions to premium advertisers keeps TransUnion well positioned to continue empowering the advertising ecosystem with a three-dimensional view of identity covering people, households and devices.”

The combined force of TransUnion and Canvas improves the precision and quantity of the data suite Canvas clients can tap into, delivering a new, closed-loop audience management capability, allowing for more sophisticated data analysis and powerful audience insights.

“As a leading independent agency, we’re tuned into new developments in the world of marketing technology and focused on making those innovations accessible to our clients — rather than retrofitting legacy solutions that don’t make sense,” said Greg Johns, Canvas Worldwide’s Chief Product Officer. “TransUnion’s long history as a steward of consumer data enables the delivery of a privacy-conscious portrait of the consumer that our marketing clients use to build a relevant journey from campaign idea down to live messaging activation.”

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.®

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business

Powered by a three-dimensional view of people, households and devices, TruAudience® solutions provides precise, scalable identity to enable audience targeting and consumer engagement across offline, digital and streaming environments. To learn more, visit www.truaudience.com

Named Adweek’s 2020 Breakthrough Media Agency of the Year, Canvas Worldwide is an independent media agency that provides innovative marketing solutions for brands looking to challenge conventional thinking and instead make their own bold strokes. Launched in 2015, the agency is dual headquartered in Los Angeles and New York, with regional offices in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, and Atlanta. Named “Most Innovative Media Agency” by Campaign U.S., Canvas Worldwide services world-class clients such as Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, United Artists Releasing, Starz, McDonald’s and more. The agency’s culture is built around the idea that in order to achieve anything great, one must always first “Challenge the Comfortable.” To learn more, visit: www.canvasworldwide.com.

