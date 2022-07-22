PR Newswire

SMITHS FALLS, ON, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or "the Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), announced today that the Company will hold its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting in a virtual format. The meeting will begin at 1:00 PM ET on September 15, 2022 and will be conducted by live audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WEED2022.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 22, 2022 and shareholders holding a legal proxy for the meeting, are eligible to vote at the meeting. Shareholders will find important information and detailed instructions about how to participate in our virtual meeting in the proxy statement that is available at https://www.canopygrowth.com/investors/investor-events/annual-general-and-special-meeting-2022/.

Shareholders who are eligible to vote have been mailed a notice of internet availability in accordance with securities regulations which will provide instructions on how to access proxy materials and vote their shares. Shareholders are encouraged to vote and submit proxies as early as possible in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy statement.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NASDAQ:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high-quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany. Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada, the United States, and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional hemp-derived CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information, visit www.canopygrowth.com.

