Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, today announced its digital out-of-home (DOOH) multi-touch media measurement capabilities within the Quotient Analytics Platform. Advertisers, retailers and agencies can access near real-time attributable sales and return on ad spend to enable meaningful adoption of DOOH as well as visibility into the channel’s role within holistic omnichannel campaigns.

OOH ad spend is expected to increase 12% this year according to estimates from GroupM, a number that could rise as more marketers come to understand the contribution of the medium to overall campaign performance. Quotient’s solution provides ad buyers with unique, granular insights into DOOH ad performance based on venue (billboard, mall, gym, etc.), designated market area (DMA), or creative type at any time during the campaign flight. This robust data set provides a means for advertisers to justify their ad spend and optimize their campaigns based on specific performance indicators.

“It’s more important than ever that ad buyers feel comfortable with their investments and can validate them. Increasingly, that validation means linking campaigns, or a specific part of a campaign, directly to metrics that directly impact the business, like sales,” said Norm Chait, Senior Director, OOH Practice Lead at Quotient. “With this enhancement, our customers are able to gain important insights into where their campaigns are providing the most value, gaining deep insights on a specific channel like DOOH, but also big-picture information across the entirety of an omnichannel campaign.”

Clients can access attribution and measurement data within Quotient’s self-service platform or through the company’s managed services capabilities.

About Quotient

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT) is the leading digital media and promotions technology company that creates cohesive omnichannel brand-building and sales-driving opportunities to deliver valuable outcomes for advertisers, retailers and consumers. The Quotient platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.

Quotient partners with leading advertisers, publishers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, CVS, Dollar General and Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. Quotient is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices across the US as well as in Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com.

