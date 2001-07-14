PerkinElmer%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:PKI, Financial), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jamey Mock will be transitioning from the Company to pursue an outside opportunity. The Company’s Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Max Krakowiak to succeed Mr. Mock as its new senior vice president and CFO, effective as of September 6, 2022. Mr. Krakowiak is currently the Company’s vice president of corporate finance, and has served in financial leadership roles of increasing responsibility for the last four years.

“I would like to thank Jamey for the significant impact he’s had on making PerkinElmer’s goals come to fruition the past several years,” said Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer, PerkinElmer, Inc. “His financial and strategic expertise have helped accelerate the Company’s evolution as a leading life sciences innovator. While I will sincerely miss Jamey, I wish him all the best as he continues to have a significant impact on the advancement of global health in his new role.”

Singh added, “I am pleased to appoint Max as CFO. I have worked closely with him over the last four years as he has played an integral role on the finance leadership team and was a key project leader in our recently announced+divestiture. I am confident in Max’s future contributions as we move ahead in an exciting new chapter for the Company.”

Krakowiak has served as PerkinElmer’s finance chief of staff, focusing on driving global finance transformation through people, process and automation. He brings experience across global financial planning and analysis, commercial finance and business development. Prior to PerkinElmer, Krakowiak worked for GE in various corporate audit leadership roles.

“Reflecting on my time at PerkinElmer, I am extremely proud to have been part of a talented team that was able to accomplish such a significant transformation of both our portfolio and financial profile, ” said Mock. “I look forward to following the Company’s future successes, and I know that Max will bring valuable expertise as he steps into the role.”

The Company is also reaffirming its financial guidance that was last provided on August 1, 2022.

