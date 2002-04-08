CHATSWORTH, CA, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (“CTi” or the “Company”) ( CVAT), a leading ESG driven company, which designs and manufactures innovative flow-through nano-technology systems for fluid processing applications worldwide, announced today that Jonathan Severn has joined the Company’s Advisory Board to facilitate Southern California’s demand for effective water treatment.

“We are pleased to welcome Jonathan to our Advisory Board at this important stage in the Company’s evolution," stated Neil Voloshin, CTi's Chief Executive Officer. "Mr. Severn’s long history of leadership and strategic approach to resolving California’s vulnerability to water shortages and supply disruption, bodes well for rounding out our team as Jonathan seeks to alleviate the negative impact water shortages cause the agriculture, employment and low-income communities. We look forward to Jonathan’s expert engagement and assistance in guiding our objectives both at the commercial and state level accelerating connections in new strategic partnerships and market penetration of our eco-friendly water treatment technology.”

Western US States are continuously suffering from one of the worst droughts in recent history and their clean potable water sources have diminished at a catastrophic rate. While California is attempting to get to the most basic source of all, groundwater, it has become apparent that this water source has become mostly unusable or too expensive to remediate.

There have been hundreds of contaminated drinking water wells in California, according to the California Water Board, and some can no longer be remediated. All of the high- and medium-priority groundwater basins in California are currently being mapped as part of a statewide initiative. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has proposed recycling all of the city's wastewater by 2035.

Jonathan Severn commented, “I was born and raised in Southern California, and have been close to the farming and agriculture community in the area. In recent years, I became actively involved in solving local water challenges in Ventura County as well as at the state level. More than nine million acres of farmland in California are irrigated, representing approximately 80% of all water being used for businesses and consumer consumption.”

“I believe that CTi’s technology could be the cost-effective solution to treating produced water in oil & gas industry, agriculture, and remediating contaminated water-wells. I have followed the Company for several years, and I am impressed how its chemical-free, patented technology has been able to economically provide water treatment solutions, while alleviating environmental impact. I am honored to be a part of their team that helps protect one of our most vital natural resources.”

About Jonathan Severn

Native of Ventura County, Mr. Severn has been involved in the financial services industry for over 30 years. Mr. Severn was a founder and CEO of Applied Merchant, Inc. that oversaw approximately $20 billion annually in credit card transactions. The Company was sold for approximately $150 million to Prudential Capital Partners in 2018. Mr. Severn’s latest business venture is very closely related to the farming, agriculture and food supplies, encompassing usage of water with a pivotal effort to reutilize the resource at 99% efficiency.

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The company's patented Nano Reactor® systems and various technologies have over 40 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. https://www.cvatinfo.com/

Follow us on Twitter for real time updates: https://twitter.com/CavitationTech

Like us on Facebook to receive live feed updates: https://www.facebook.com/ctinanotech

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as ''may,'' ''should,'' ''potential,'' ''continue,'' ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, our ability to perform the installation as anticipated, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will in fact transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

818-718-0905

[email protected]



