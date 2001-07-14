Food solutions company SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) (the "Company") today announced it will host a live webcast of the presentation portion of its 2022 Investor Day. The webcast will begin at approximately 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

President and CEO Tony+Sarsam, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jason+Monaco, and other members of the SpartanNash leadership team will present more details about its Our Winning RecipeTM and long-term financial targets to the investment community.

The webcast of the presentation will be made available at SpartanNash's website at www.spartannash.com%2Fwebcasts under the "Investor Relations" section and will remain archived on the Company's website.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. As a distributor, wholesaler and retailer with a global supply chain network, SpartanNash customers span a diverse group of national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, and the Company's own brick-and-mortar grocery stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. SpartanNash distributes grocery and household goods, including fresh produce and its Our Family® portfolio of products, to locations in all 50 states, in addition to distributing to the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. To support its distribution business, the Company operates a strategically developed network of large-scale distribution facilities and a nationwide transportation fleet. In addition, the Company owns and operates 147 supermarkets - primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market - and shares its operational insights to drive innovative solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005174/en/