%3Cb%3EThe+Giving+Block%3C%2Fb%3E, the leading crypto philanthropy platform connecting nonprofits with crypto donors will begin offering stock and card donation processing capabilities beginning in Fall of 2022.

The stock and card donation processing options will be available to the 2,000+ nonprofit customers subscribed to The Giving Block’s flagship crypto fundraising solution.

By launching this expanded suite of fundraising solutions, The Giving Block makes it easier for nonprofits on the platform to effectively engage and fundraise from young, digital-native Gen Z and Millennial donors across crypto, stocks and cash. The card options will be powered by The Giving Block’s parent company, Shift4, and will include credit card, debit card, Apple Pay and Google Pay, with ACH, PayPal and Venmo options available later in the year. Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is a leading global provider of commerce technology solutions, processing billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry.

The Giving Block aims to do for stock what it has done for crypto philanthropy: create an efficient solution that makes it easy for nonprofits to securely accept publicly traded stock and exchange traded fund donations without the operational burden of processing these types of gifts. Mike McLean, Head of The Giving Block Institutional and former Director of Investment Operations and Program Management at Fidelity Charitable, has been appointed to lead the initiative.

The Giving Block’s card donation processing solutions will roll out in September of 2022, while the stock donation solution will be available in October. To learn more about The Giving Block or to donate through the platform, go to thegivingblock.com.

About The Giving Block:

Founded in 2018, The Giving Block, a Shift4 company, is turning Crypto Philanthropy into one of the greatest forces for good on the planet by making cryptocurrency fundraising easy for nonprofits while empowering donors to give Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to their favorite causes. The Giving Block enables thousands of mission-driven organizations, charities, universities, and faith-based organizations of all sizes to accept cryptocurrency donations and helps them maximize their fundraising outcomes with strategic consulting and personal support. Learn more and discover why cryptocurrency is the fastest growing donation method for Millennial and Gen Z donors, at thegivingblock.com.

