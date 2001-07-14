Equitable, a leading financial services company and principal franchise of Equitable+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: EQH), announced today the acquisitioni of Penn+Investment+Advisors%2C+Inc. (PIA), a registered investment adviser and subsidiary of Penn Community Bank. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Headquartered in Bucks County, Pa., Penn Investment Advisors has $600 million in assets under administration and serves 950 clients. This announcement advances Equitable’s strategy to grow its wealth management business, Equitable Advisors, LLC, which has $70.8 billion in assets under administration (as of 6/30/22) and c. 4,200 financial professionals.

“We are proud to welcome the clients and advisors of Penn Investment Advisors to Equitable,” said David Karr, Chairman of Equitable Advisors. “Equitable’s value proposition for RIAs and wealth management firms resonates loudly in the marketplace. We will continue to focus on growing organically and through strategic acquisitions as part of our robust growth strategy.”

As part of the transaction, PIA’s leadership, including President Christian Wagner, Chief Operating Officer Sean Schmid, and PIA’s team of financial advisors will join Equitable and continue to provide wealth management and advisory services to PIA and Penn Community Bank clients.

“Navigating a complicated, ever-changing investment landscape gets much easier when you have the right financial partner on your side,” said Christian Wagner, President of Penn Investment Advisors. “It was critical for us to partner with a wealth management firm with a client-first culture that could provide a seamless transition for our clients and advisors at Penn Investment Advisors.”

Equitable Advisors’ consultative and holistic approach to financial planning goes beyond investments to provide individuals, families and small to medium-sized businesses with support that considers life goals, business goals, family situations, lifestyle and purpose.

David Fleisher, Co-Head of Equitable Advisors’ Philadelphia market, will oversee the new venture. This long-term relationship, designed to offer wealth management services to the clients of Penn Community Bank, is Equitable’s second strategic relationship with a leading institution in the Philadelphia market.

Equitable, a principal franchise of Equitable+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: EQH), has been one of America’s leading financial services providers since 1859. With the mission to help clients secure their financial well-being, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. Equitable has more than 8,000 employees and Equitable Advisors financial professionals and serves 2.8 million clients across the country.

At Penn Investment Advisors, we have only one focus: you. It’s our mission to provide our customers with comprehensive guidance and perspective to help them build a customized plan to grow their financial resources. Our dedicated team works to customize our asset management and investment strategies to suit and achieve financial goals at every stage of life.

