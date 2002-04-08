The Company Will Host a Conference Call on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 08:30 a.m. Eastern Time

HERZLIYA, Israel, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd . ( SFET) (TASE: SFET), a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, before the Nasdaq market opens on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Mr. Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Shai Avnit, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on August 31, 2022, at 08:30 a.m. ET, to discuss the financial results, followed by a Q&A session.

To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number:

Date: Wednesday, August 31, 2022 Time: 08:30 a.m. Eastern time, 05:30 a.m. Pacific time Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-0789 Israel Toll Free: 1 809 406 247 International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8562 Conference ID: 13732264

Participants will be required to state their name and company upon entering the call. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Michael Glickman on behalf of Safe-T Group at 917-397-2272.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1564701&tp_key=1dbb884489 and on the Company's website at https://www.safetgroup.com .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time through September 28, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 13732264

About Safe-T Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises. The Company operates in three distinct segments, tailoring solutions according to specific needs. The segments include, enterprise cyber-security solutions, enterprise privacy solutions, and consumer cyber-security and privacy solutions.

Our cyber-security and privacy solutions for consumers provide a wide security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats as well as a powerful, secured and encrypted connection, masking their online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. The solutions are designed for the advanced and basic users, ensuring full personal protection for all personal and digital information.

ZoneZero® cyber-security solutions for enterprises, designed for cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organization’s access use cases, whether from outside the organization or within the organization, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust.

Our privacy solutions for enterprises are based on our world’s fastest and most advanced and secured proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web using a unique hybrid network. Our network is the only one that comprises of both millions of residential exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability and the speed of the service.

For more information about Safe-T, visit https://www.safetgroup.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the timing of releasing financial results and the timing of the respective conference call. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 29, 2022, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Steve Gersten, Director of Investor Relations

Safe-T Group Ltd.

813-334-9745

[email protected]