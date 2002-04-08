ROSEVILLE, Minn., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureTech Innovations, Inc. ( SCTH), an emerging growth company that develops and markets cutting-edge security and safety devices, products, and technologies such as Top Kontrol and its early-stage cybersecurity and cryptocurrency technology incubator Piranha Blockchain, announces that the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) has made SecureTech’s common shares eligible for electronic deposit at the DTC. SecureTech believes that being DTC eligible will make trading in its common shares on the OTC Pink Market more accessible to the US investment community.



DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered “DTC eligible.” Having DTC eligibility enables SecureTech’s common shares to be distributed, settled, and serviced through DTC’s automated processes. This allows for a more streamlined process of trading SecureTech’s common shares in the United States while enhancing the liquidity of the common shares in the OTC capital markets.

Kao Lee, SecureTech’s President and CEO, commented, “We are excited to receive DTC eligibility as we continue to expand our investor community. We are committed to growing and know that receiving DTC eligibility is a major step towards helping us achieve our goals as we provide enhanced access and liquidity to our growing US investor base.”

Mr. Lee added, “Next, we will shift our efforts in this area to uplisting our common shares onto the OTCQB Venture Market, which will provide additional investor liquidity while enabling a broader range of investors and hedge funds to invest in our growing business. Enhancing shareholder participation and boosting underlying value is a top Management priority at SecureTech.”

About SecureTech Innovations

SecureTech is an emerging growth company that develops and markets security and safety devices, products, and technologies – our products preserve life, protect property, and prevent crime. SecureTech is the maker of Top Kontrol®, the only anti-theft and anti-carjacking system known that can safely stop a carjacking without any action by the driver. Through its Piranha Blockchain subsidiary, SecureTech is developing advanced cybersecurity technologies for blockchain and cryptocurrency systems and platforms involving cryptocurrency mining, digital asset storage and protection, and cryptocurrency trading platforms. For more information, visit securetechinnovations.com and topkontrol.com.

Certain statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, may include forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of Management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (“SecureTech”) assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or Management’s estimates or opinions change, other than as required pursuant to applicable securities laws. For a description of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to SecureTech’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report filed on Form 10-K.

Investor Relations

+1 (651) 317-8990

[email protected]