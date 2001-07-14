HCA+Healthcare%2C+Inc. (NYSE: HCA), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, today announced that Chuck Hall, HCA Healthcare’s National Group president, will retire at the end of the year after nearly 36 years with the organization. Currently, Hall is responsible for HCA Healthcare’s operations at 96 hospitals across 13 states.

Over more than three decades, Hall has been influential in many successful initiatives that will benefit the company for years to come, including expansion of HCA Healthcare’s graduate medical education programs and implementation of the company’s initial patient navigation program, as well as playing a significant role in HCA Healthcare becoming the largest trauma and largest burn services provider in the United States.

During the last decade, under Hall’s leadership as National Group president, HCA Healthcare invested or approved future investments of approximately $10 billion in hospitals and other sites of care across the state of Florida. This significant investment in infrastructure and resources established HCA Florida Healthcare as the largest healthcare system in the state.

“Chuck’s career and expertise as an operator are unmatched, and his influence on our company extends well beyond hospital operations,” said Sam Hazen, HCA Healthcare’s chief executive officer. “His leadership during many natural disasters, as well as his focus on better care processes and technology, helped ensure the safety and care of our colleagues and patients. We wish him all the best in retirement.”

Hall joined HCA Healthcare in 1987 as chief operating officer of Sam Houston Memorial Hospital in Houston, Texas. Since that time, he has served as chief executive officer at two hospitals, and from 1994 to 2006, Hall was president of several HCA Healthcare divisions, including North Florida, East Florida, South Florida and Southwest Florida. In 2006, Hall became National Group president and has continued to serve in that role.

A search for Hall’s replacement is underway.

