Mankato, MN, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy Energy Finance, Inc. has just released a sit-down interview with CEO Mark Gaalswyk where he discusses the new Easy Energy Climate Token and how it will fund diverse projects such as climate change mitigation, water purification, and a solution to the imminent worldwide fertilizer shortage…which in turn will curtail potential global food shortages…as recently forecasted by the United Nations.

After being inundated with questions from various investors regarding the distinctness of the climate token, the token acquisition process, and the projects that the token will fund…Mark provides a detailed overview in this captivating video, and answers key questions from global investors.

Easy Energy Finance, Inc. (EEF) will raise capital, via the sale of asset backed, dividend yielding, security tokens administered and brokered by Securitize Markets, a registered Broker-Dealer and FINRA/SIPC member. The initial planned raise will be $100 million dollars. EEF will then purchase modular systems from both Easy Energy Systems, Inc. and the recently formed Easy Modular Manufacturing, Inc., a wholly owned Minnesota subsidiary of the publicly traded Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. ( DUTV).

“Security tokens are an innovative way of both financing projects such as Easy Energy Finance and enabling more investors to participate. With investors able to purchase fractional ownership through a website and have their interest permanently and transparently recorded on a blockchain, investors can now access opportunities that were typically out of reach,” said Jamie Finn, President of Securitize, Inc. “Easy Energy Finance is leveraging the Securitize platform to host its capital raise and onboard their investors, whose security tokens will be issued, transacted and recorded on the blockchain.”

