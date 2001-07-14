Cenntro+Electric+Group+Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, today announced that it will participate multiple upcoming industry trade shows to promote the all-electric Class 4 Logistar 400 (LS 400).

Cenntro will participate in the American Public Works Association Trade Show, on August 28 – 31, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. Cenntro will display the LS400 in Booth 4101 at the event which will be held in the Charlotte Convention Center. Learn more at www.apwa.net%2Fpwx.

Cenntro is a Platinum sponsor of the Annual Sustainable Fleet Show, to be held August 30 – September 1, 2022, at the Durham Convention Center in Durham, NC. In addition to exhibiting at the event, Marianne McInerney, Cenntro CMO, will participate in an Alternative Fuel Cost of Total Ownership Panel to be held Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM. Cenntro will also participate in Ride and Drive events throughout the conference. Learn more at www.sustainablefleetexpo.com.

Cenntro is a sponsor of Fleet Forward Dallas, hosted by Bobit, which will be held on Sept 15, 2022, at the NYLO Las Colinas Hotel in Irving, TX. At the fleet manager focused event, Cenntro will have the LS400 available for Ride and Drives. Learn more at www.fleetforwardthetour.com.

The LS 400 is purpose-built for robust duty cycles and can support a wide range of applications including last mile delivery for packages, food, and beverage as well as municipal functions such as waste management. The LS 400 offers a robust payload of 5,600 pounds and a range of up to 124 miles on a single charge.

Please contact [email protected] to schedule a meeting with Cenntro at any of the events noted above.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. (or "Cenntro") (NASDAQ: CENN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles. Cenntro’s purpose-built ECVs are designed to serve a variety of organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. Cenntro plans to lead the transformation in the automotive industry through scalable, decentralized production, and smart driving solutions empowered by the Cenntro iChassis. As of December 31, 2021, Cenntro has sold or put into service more than 3,700 vehicles in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit Cenntro’s website at: www.cenntroauto.com.

