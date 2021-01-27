Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

TB SA Acquisition Corp Makes its PFIC Annual Information Statement for Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2021, and the Related Investor Letter, Available to Shareholders

TB SA Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: TBSA) today announced that shareholders can view its PFIC annual information statement for fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 here and the related investor letter here. The PFIC annual information statement applies to the taxable year of the company beginning on 1/27/2021 and ending on 12/31/2021.

PFIC annual information statement for fiscal year ended December 31, 2021: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.towerbrook.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2022%2F08%2FTB-SA-Acquisition-Corp-PFIC-ANNUAL-INFORMATION-STATEMENT2021.pdf

Investor Letter: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.towerbrook.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2022%2F08%2FTB-SA-Acquisition-Corp-PFIC-Investor-letter-2021.pdf

