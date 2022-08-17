PR Newswire

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company focused on delivering innovative therapies that improve the health of people living with rare neurological diseases, today announced that Harmony's management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Location: Boston, MA

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, September 7, 2022 , at 2:35 p.m. ET

, at 1x1 Meetings: Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Citi's 17th Annual BioPharma Conference

Location: Boston, MA

1x1 Meetings: Thursday, September 8, 2022

A webcast of the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference fireside chat will be available on the investor page of Harmony's website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.

About Harmony Biosciences

At Harmony Biosciences, we specialize in developing and delivering treatments for rare neurological diseases that others often overlook. We believe that where empathy and innovation meet, a better life can begin for people living with neurological diseases. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA, our team of experts from a wide variety of disciples and experiences is driven by our shared conviction that innovative science translates into therapeutic possibilities for our patients, who are at the heart of everything we do. For more information, please visit www.harmonybiosciences.com.

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:

Luis Sanay, CFA

445-235-8386

[email protected]

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:

Nancy Leone

215-891-6046

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harmony-biosciences-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301607141.html

SOURCE Harmony Biosciences