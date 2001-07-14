Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, today announced the availability of its latest installment in a series of interviews with its President and CEO, Anthony Ambrose. Mr. Ambrose was interviewed by guest host Gene Inger of The Inger Letter with the discussion focusing on modern day development and management of a resilient global supply chain.

The interview is being streamed for public viewing over the Internet and can be accessed via the Webcasts and Presentations section of the Data I/O Corporation website at www.dataio.com and on all of the Company’s social media feeds. The websites and online platforms of each of the fireside chat series event hosts are able to carry the interviews on the respective date of publication. The fireside chat series will culminate with the celebration of the Company’s 50th Anniversary.

During the interview made available today, Mr. Ambrose addresses:

Data I/O’s supply chain strategy with specific focus on global semiconductor, IoT and automotive electronics demands

How the Company’s supply chain is differentiated to provide unparalleled service and support for the data programming and security deployment industries

Managing cyclicality of the semiconductor sector and the Company’s transition of capital equipment sales into a recurring revenue model, highlighting the emergence of SentriX® security deployment services

Growth in data programming demand in the automotive sector amplified by electrification (EV), increasing opportunities in the industrial market, and the broader silicon/board ecosystem including security measures to bridge the electronic and physical value chains

Supply chain implications associated with the US government’s CHIPS Act of 2022 -- “The CHIPS and Science Act is a once in a generation investment in America itself,” said President Biden

Cross border leverage with manufacturing, engineering, technical/customer support, sourcing and supplies through facilities in the US and China for global coverage; protecting the Company’s expanding intellectual property (IP) portfolio

Guest Host: Gene Inger, Founder, The Inger Letter

Recognized by CNBC as one of its original Market Mavens, Gene Inger retired from portfolio management to commence the publishing of his popular Daily Briefing commentary nightly in modern digital form. He also updates its companion MarketCast several times daily, with a focus on intraday patterns for key stock indexes and commodities. Coverage of stock market analysis and changing economic conditions are the topics of “The Inger Letter,” which combines today’s latest evolving technology with decades of investing and understanding of macroeconomics and trading tactics. Mr. Inger began investing at age 13 but his career as a professional investor began at a major Wall Street firm where his stock selections easily outperformed others (back then his firm’s Senior Partners got byline credit). He later went directly to investors by returning to California to become the first to call hourly market moves. Back home on ‘the Coast’, he anchored KWHY-TV in Los Angeles, the nation’s first financial television station. New financial television programs in several cities followed in San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, St. Louis and Miami/Fort Lauderdale, along with participation from affiliates on other cities. Mr. Inger has been quoted or written for major print publications, including “Wall Street Journal®,” “Barron’s®,” “New York Times®,” “Los Angeles Times®,” “Equities®,” and “Finance®” magazines; plus other venues even including a number of guest seminars focused on S&P trading and options; for brokerage firms and on cruise ships. With his television programming platform absorbed into CNBC, he continued to provide his investment insights to an avid fan base through his newsletter The Inger Letter. https%3A%2F%2Fingerletter.com%2F

Data I/O Fireside Chat Series Schedule:

The series will include interviews on a monthly basis over the next six months. Data I/O is pleased to have guest hosts who are well-known and highly respected investment community professionals and financial newsletter writers and influencers. Conversations are intended to focus on important and timely topics that relate to the Company, its platform technologies and the global business environment. Interviews will be made available by Data I/O and the respective session host as detailed below:

June 15, 2022 – The Data I/O Opportunity

Guest Host: Tim Weintraut of Alpha Wolf Trading

July 13, 2022 – The Future of Semiconductors for Automotive and Electronics OEMs

Guest Host: Suji Desilva of Roth Capital

August 17, 2022 – Managing a Resilient Supply Chain

Guest Host: Gene Inger of Inger Newsletter

September 14, 2022 – The Future of Security - SentriX® Security Deployment Platform

Guest Host: Avi Fisher of Long Cast Advisors

October 19, 2022 – Industry 4.0 and Why Everything Needs to be Connected

Guest Host: Vishal Mishra of Mishra Capital Partners

November 14, 2022 – Data I/O’s 50th Anniversary – The Next 50 Years

Guest Host:Maj Soueidan of GeoInvesting

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O’s data programming solutions and security deployment platform to secure the global electronics supply chain and protect IoT device intellectual property from point of inception to deployment in the field. OEMs of any size can program and securely provision devices from early samples all the way to high volume production prior to shipping semiconductor devices to a manufacturing line. Data I/O enables customers to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a portfolio of patents and a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers.

