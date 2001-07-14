C3.ai%2C+Inc. (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming conferences.
The Deutsche Bank Technology Conference taking place at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. C3 AI’s CTO and CFO are scheduled to present on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 11:45 am PDT (2:45 pm EDT).
- The Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference taking place at the Virgin Hotels Nashville. C3 AI’s CEO and CFO are scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 9:30 am PDT (12:30 pm EDT).
Interested parties can see the live webcast of both presentations, which will be accessible at the Investor Relations events section of the C3+AI+Investor+Relations+website. A replay of these events will be available for 90 days afterward.
About C3 AI
C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Application Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications and C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.
