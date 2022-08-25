Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment, today announced management’s participation in the following investor conferences during Q3:

D.A. Davidson Big Sky Technology Summit

August 22, 2022: 1x1 meetings & fireside chat webcast at 1:30pm MDT

Big Sky, MT

3rd Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor and SemiCap 1x1 Conference

August 25, 2022: 1x1 meetings

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit

August 30, 2022: 1x1 meetings

Chicago, IL

The presentation material utilized for each conference, as well as a live and archived webcast of the D.A. Davidson fireside chat, will be made available on the investor relations page of Ichor’s website at ir.ichorsystems.com.

About Ichor

