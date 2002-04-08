Westport, CT, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. ( BSGM) ("BioSig" or the "Company"), a medical technology company advancing electrophysiology workflow by delivering greater intracardiac signal fidelity through its proprietary signal processing platform, today announced its participation in the Kansas City Heart Rhythm Symposium, being held on August 20-21, 2022. The Company’s PURE EP ™ System, a non-invasive device that aims to drive procedural efficiency and efficacy in cardiac electrophysiology, will be highlighted in a physician presentation during the symposium.

The presentation, titled, “Going Back to Old School - Leveraging EGMs to Improve Efficacy, Safety of Ablation” will be conducted during a symposium session beginning at 12:30 PM ET on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Hicham El Masry. M.D., a Cardiac Electrophysiologist at Mayo Clinic’s Arizona Campus, will discuss the clinical advantages of the PURE EP™ System and the impact the technology has made on his electrophysiology (EP) practice and procedural workflow.

During the event, the Company’s clinical and commercial teams will host product demonstrations that will showcase the latest advancements and software features of its PURE EP ™ System. The Company will also provide an update on developments in its clinical pipeline.

“We are looking forward to returning to KCHRS, with the latest advancements of the PURE EP™ System that have been demonstrated and featured by one of our earliest adopters,” commented Gray Fleming, Chief Commercialization Officer, BioSig Technologies, Inc. “We would like to thank Dr. Lakkireddy for allowing us to be a part of such an important meeting and Dr. El Masry for representing our technology at the symposium.”

To register for the event, please click here .

BioSig recently announced the commencement of a physician-initiated research protocol that will analyze the signals acquired by its PURE EP™ System during Radiofrequency (RF) ablation. Led by Dhanunjaya DJ Lakkireddy, MD, Medical Director for the Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute, the single center study underway at Overland Park Regional Medical Center, is officially registered with clinicaltrials.gov [ NCT05464537 ], and includes 30 participants with paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (AF) undergoing pulmonary vein isolation (PVI).

About KCHRS 2022

The Kansas City Heart Rhythm Symposium is an EP-focused medical education event for the neighboring four state regions. A variety of topics will provide specialists and generalists an update on the evolution of disease processes, diagnostic tools, therapeutic strategies and ethical issues in the advancement of patient care. To learn more visit, www.kchrs.com .

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals ( www.biosig.com ).

The Company's first product, PURE EP™ System, is a novel signal processing and acquisition platform designed to extract advanced diagnostic and therapeutic data that enhances physician workflow and increases throughput. PURE EP™ was engineered to address the limitations of existing EP technologies by empowering physicians with superior signals and actionable insights.

The Company is in a national commercial launch of the PURE EP™ System. The technology is in regular use in some of the country’s leading centers of excellence, including Mayo Clinic, and Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center.

Clinical data acquired by the PURE EP™ System in a multi-center study at centers of excellence including Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center was recently published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology and is available electronically with open access via the Wiley Online Library . Study results showed 93% consensus across the blinded reviewers with a 75% overall improvement in intracardiac signal quality and confidence in interpreting PURE EP(T.M.) signals over conventional sources.



Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) market conditions and the Company’s intended use of proceeds, (ii) the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on our ability to conduct our business and raise capital in the future when needed, (iii) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (iv) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (v) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (vi) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (vii) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov . The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



