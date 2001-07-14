Telstra has named Eric Dalessio as Vice President, Customer Service Delivery, for the Americas, responsible for driving digital transformation and business growth across the region while playing a key role in redefining the Telstra customer experience.

Eric Dalessio is Telstra’s new Vice President of Customer Service Delivery, Americas, driving digital transformation and redefining the customer experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dalessio takes on his new role at a time when customer expectations of a network service provider are higher than ever, in terms of response times, creative solutions and ongoing support. To meet and exceed these expectations, Dalessio and his team will work across the enterprise and wholesale business to identify new ways to onboard and use Telstra’s digital tools, efficiently manage service and delivery teams, and work with customers as a true business partner for long-term growth.

“Customers today expect, and deserve, more and Telstra is committed to redefining the customer experience by investing in the infrastructure necessary to continually build on our expertise and solutions,” Dalessio said. “We’re revamping every aspect of our service approach – from engagement and billing to pricing and communications – with every decision based solely on reaching a positive customer outcome.”

Dalessio has been with Telstra for 20 years, holding a range of leadership positions within the operations department and successfully managing several large-scale global projects to reinforce Telstra’s position as a leading network solutions provider.

“Customer service has expanded to play an increasingly critical role in our business operations,” said Noah Drake, President, Americas, Telstra. “Eric inherently understands what our customers need and he’s intimately familiar with every aspect of our key business processes. That’s the right combination for driving true transformation and long-term growth.”

Dalessio has a Bachelor of Science degree from the State University of New York at Cortland.

About Telstra

Telstra is a leading telecommunications and technology company with a proudly Australian heritage and a longstanding, growing international business. We have been operating in the Americas for over 25 years and provide data and IP transit, internet connectivity, network application services such as unified communications and cloud, and managed services to over 500 businesses in 160 cities in the region. Our products and services are supported by one of the largest fiber optic submarine cable systems reaching Asia-Pacific and beyond, with licenses in Asia, Europe and the Americas, and access to more than 2,000 points-of-presence around the world. Through our unparalleled network reach and reliability as well as market-leading+customer+service+and+expertise, we connect businesses in the Americas to some of the world’s fastest growing economies, including China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, and Australia. For more information, please visit www.telstra.com%2Famericas.

