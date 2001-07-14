8x8%2C+Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Executive of the Year category and a Silver Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year category in The 19th Annual International Business Awards®.

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2022 IBAs received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July. As a result, 8x8 Group Vice President of Support and Technical Service, Nir Galpaz, was recognized for his leadership with a Gold Stevie Award, alongside 8x8’s entire customer service organization which won a Silver Stevie Award.

“As a Customer and Team first organization, we take pride in going above and beyond to deliver exceptional customer experiences that lead to lasting, mutually beneficial relationships,” said Walt Weisner, Chief Customer Officer at 8x8, Inc. “We are honored to have our individual and team efforts recognized by the Stevie Awards and are committed to maintaining a relentless focus on customer excellence.”

Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel, in London, England, on Saturday, 15 October – the first live IBA awards ceremony since 2019.

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com%2FIBA.

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and API built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8®, 8x8 XCaaS™, eXperience Communications as a Service™, eXperience Communications Platform™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

