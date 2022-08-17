Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2840 stocks valued at a total of $66.67Bil. The top holdings were GSK(2.29%), CI(0.55%), and QQQ(0.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 12,829,784 shares in NYSE:GSK, giving the stock a 2.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.4 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, GSK PLC traded for a price of $34.56 per share and a market cap of $70.60Bil. The stock has returned -14.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-book ratio of 3.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.60 and a price-sales ratio of 1.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. bought 546,707 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 546,708. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $310.63.

On 08/17/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $329.1601 per share and a market cap of $182.72Bil. The stock has returned -9.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a price-book ratio of 6.60.

During the quarter, Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. bought 407,018 shares of NYSE:CI for a total holding of 1,389,214. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $257.38.

On 08/17/2022, Cigna Corp traded for a price of $290.29 per share and a market cap of $88.67Bil. The stock has returned 39.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cigna Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-book ratio of 2.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.64 and a price-sales ratio of 0.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 1,325,476-share investment in NYSE:FBK. Previously, the stock had a 0.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.34 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, FB Financial Corp traded for a price of $44.325 per share and a market cap of $2.12Bil. The stock has returned 11.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FB Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-book ratio of 1.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.92 and a price-sales ratio of 3.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. bought 647,650 shares of NAS:IEF for a total holding of 732,200. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.23.

On 08/17/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.25 per share and a market cap of $23.33Bil. The stock has returned -10.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

