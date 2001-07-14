Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced the appointment of Adam White, former Bakkt and Coinbase executive, as a Senior Advisor. White brings a breadth of experience as a senior leader and entrepreneur in the crypto and blockchain technology space and will advise across Blackstone’s businesses, with an emphasis on Blackstone Growth (BXG), the firm’s growth equity investing platform. Within the sector, Blackstone is focused on services and infrastructure supporting the digital asset ecosystem, such as an investment last year by funds managed by Blackstone in Chainalysis, a leading provider of blockchain data and compliance software.

“We are excited to welcome Adam as an advisor to Blackstone. He will help us think critically about the broader ecosystem for digital assets, including the potential areas of disruption as blockchain technology is applied to new sectors. Few people better understand both the challenges and opportunities related to the industry,” said Vishal Amin, a Managing Director at Blackstone Growth.

Adam White added, “I’m excited to join Blackstone as an advisor and work alongside the team and portfolio companies. The scale and operating resources Blackstone offers to companies is unmatched and can be particularly powerful in a growing industry.”

White served as President and COO of Bakkt, the operator of a technology platform for the management of digital assets, from 2018 to 2022. Prior to Bakkt, he was Vice President and General Manager of Coinbase, where he was one of the earliest employees. White served in the United States Air Force as a Flight Test Engineer from 2006 to 2011 and is a veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan. He earned his MBA from Harvard Business School in 2013 and a Bachelor of Science in Optical Engineering from the University of California, Davis in 2006.

