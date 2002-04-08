Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

American Airlines to Webcast Remarks at Raymond James Diversified Industrials Conference

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. ( AAL) Chief Commercial Officer Vasu Raja will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 Raymond James Diversified Industrials Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 9:55 a.m. CT.

A live webcast of the conference will be available at aa.com/investorrelations.

About American Airlines Group
To Care for People on Life’s Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company’s stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Investor Relations
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODYyMDI0MSM1MDk3MTM1IzIwMTg2OTA=
American-Airlines-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles