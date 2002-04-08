FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. ( AAL) Chief Commercial Officer Vasu Raja will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 Raymond James Diversified Industrials Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 9:55 a.m. CT.

A live webcast of the conference will be available at aa.com/investorrelations.

