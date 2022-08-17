PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2022 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) is an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services with video designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, software licensees, agents, and direct channels. Our solutions currently support over 2.5 million end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States. We provide our services through two divisions, our Telecommunications Division, and our Software Division. Crexendo is pleased to provide an update on its award-winning services.

Crexendo® has been awarded the 2022 Communications Solutions Product of The Year Award, as well as the 2022 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award by TMC. These come on the back of receiving the prestigious G2 customer review awards as a High Performer in both VoIP Providers & Contact Center (Customer Communications Management) categories in the 2022 Summer G2 report. This brings our total Industry awards this year to six as well as 11 customer G2 summer awards.

This is the third consecutive quarter that Crexendo® has been included in G2's Grid Report for VoIP and G2's Small Business Grid Report for VoIP, having been previously recognized in the Winter 2021 and Spring 2022 Reports. Crexendo® received a total of 11 Summer 2022 Awards by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the VoIP and Customer Communications Management categories. Other VoIP awards Crexendo® received include Easiest To Use, Best Meets Requirements, High Performer - Mid Market, Best Support - Small Business, Easiest To Do Business With -With - Small Business, and Users Most Likely To Recommend - Small Business.

Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are very gratified that our customers and the industry continue to recognize Crexendo as the premier provider of communications solutions and services year over year. G2.Com has now confirmed what we already know, that at Crexendo®, we love our customers, and our services prove that. Our VIP solution is designed with our customers in mind as it is powerful, but simple to manage and easy to use! The VIP system™, powered by NetSapiens®, includes the award-winning comprehensive suite of UCaaS, video conferencing, collaboration communication and interaction tools for businesses. We are so confident in our VIP platform that we back it with a 100% Uptime Guarantee*. We have the best features and service in the industry, and we can save most businesses a substantial amount of money on their current telecom expenses. We are honored that our customers and industry recognize the benefits and the value of our offerings, and we work every day to confirm our customers faith in what we do. This is the reason our Crexendo® services powered by NetSapiens® is the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States."

Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer for G2 commented, "Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users. We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world."

* See guarantee for specific terms.

