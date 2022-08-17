Variety Theater in Manhattan West to Become the First Home for Mastercard's Innovative Multisensory Experiences

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2022 / Midnight Theatre, the anticipated new variety theater in midtown Manhattan, will officially open the doors to its beautiful, state-of-the-art space on September 21, 2022. This intimate performance venue is located in the heart of New York's Manhattan West, Brookfield Properties' latest neighborhood development between 9th and 10th Avenues and West 31st and 33rd streets. The ever-evolving, 160-seat theater was conceptualized by Creative Director Warren Adcock to be a unique home setting for talent in all genres of music, magic, theater and performance art, and will become the home of Mastercard's innovative multisensory studio. Widely acclaimed for bringing people closer to their passions, Mastercard will bring its Priceless experiences and unique approach, tapping into peoples' senses - taste, scent, sound, sight and touch - to Midnight Theatre as part of its official presenting sponsorship. See a sneak peek from Time Out New York here.

Currently in preview-mode, the venue is kicking off with a specially crafted Midnight Theatre Showcase created by Adcock, which features a mix of magic, music and comedy. These showcases will begin in early September as an enchanting sneak peek of what's to come, warming up audiences prior to the unveiling of the full fall and winter line up, which will include the premiere of a signature show A Brief History of Magic.

Speaking of magic, Mastercard will be creating some of its own, with imaginative, multisensory events inside Midnight Theatre. Mastercard cardholders will have exclusive access to upcoming Priceless experiences like a Pride-themed cocktail tasting and five course off-menu dinner. Cardholders will also have early ticket access to Midnight Theatre's always-on programming.

Mastercard will integrate its other multisensory expressions, such as its Priceless fragrances, Passion and Optimism as the ambient scent for the theater and sonic melody and music into the programming and activities.

"As a brand that connects with people through their senses and passions, it's a natural next step for us to join forces with an immersive venue like Midnight Theatre to bring our multisensory vision to life," said Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. "We're excited to strengthen our authentic connections with theater, music and culinary fans in New York and those visiting one of the most dynamic cities in the world."

"After over 20 years of creating film, TV and digital content, I'm thrilled for Dolphin to make its first foray into a brick-and-mortar, live entertainment venue with the debut of our major investment, Midnight Theatre," O'Dowd said. "We couldn't have a more creative and hardworking partner than Warren Adcock, who along with partner Josh Cohen has driven the vision and will steer the innovation of this magnificent space, bringing premium and discoverable talent to our state-of-the-art theater. And with Mastercard as our powerful partner, helping us create even more unforgettable experiences, we truly believe that NYC will be more exciting, more glamorous, and more delicious with the addition of Midnight Theatre to its landscape."

Warren Adcock comments, "With the theater opening, this completes the dream of creating the ideal New York night out all under one roof. There's been such a positive response to the opening of Hidden Leaf, and it's been rewarding to see guests come enjoy the dining and cocktails that we have to offer. We are beyond excited to extend their experience inside the walls of the tech-enhanced Midnight Theatre with intimate, one-of-a-kind storytelling across magic, music, comedy and much more."

Midnight Theatre's dazzling technological capabilities will bring performances to the next level. The architecture of the theater features a permanently installed 270-degree immersive projection system to digitally change the decor of the room, and transport visitors anywhere as part of a performance's narrative or needs. It features an array of built-in animated digital scenery and also has real-time animated environments that react to music. A multi-modal theater, the space can be arranged for cabaret, comedy, music, magic, podcast tapings, ensembles, and more, with versatile audio-visual systems and customizable acoustics. It also boasts full broadcast and live-streaming capabilities.

More than ever, people value experiences. According to a recent Mastering the Art of Experiences study, 61% globally say that they prioritize experiences over material possessions and 87% are seeking experiences that give them joy (Source: Mastercard).

An escape from the everyday, Midnight Theatre is also a culinary destination. Since July, patrons have been enjoying the exciting and delicious pan-Asian restaurant and bar inside Midnight Theatre, Hidden Leaf. This is the latest restaurant from Josh Cohen (Chez Ma Tante, Lilia, Saint Vitus) featuring an incredible menu of dim sum, noodles, and wok dishes from Chef Chai Trivedi (Pranna, Tamarind, Buddakan, Eventi Hotel). Midnight Theatre's street level aperitivo bar Midnight Cafe is also open, delivering a high-energy, fun experience, soundtracked to 70's Italian disco with cocktails created by internationally renowned bartender Iain Griffiths.

Adding to the stellar group of talent involved in this cultural destination, Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN), led by CEO Bill O'Dowd, has an ownership position in the Midnight Theatre. Dolphin manages all aspects of publicity and marketing for the venue, as well as facilitates talent and commercial relationships within the entertainment and culinary industries.

About Midnight Theatre

