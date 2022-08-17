FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2022 / WidePoint Corporation(NYSE American:WYY), the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity and Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS), and IT as a Service (ITaaS), announced that its subsidiary IT Authorities (ITA) has been awarded five new commercial contracts for a total of more than $360,000.

Jason Caras, CEO of IT Authorities, stated: "From healthcare to financial to higher education, these diverse new contract wins illustrate that IT Authorities is being recognized across industries for delivering valuable IT Modernization and Managed Service Provider solutions."

Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO, stated, "IT Authorities is helping to create a growing pipeline for cross-selling and upselling of WidePoint ITaaS solutions. We are excited to introduce our Identity and Access Management and mobility management to these clients and to support IT Authorities in these engagements."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

About IT Authorities, Inc

IT Authorities, Inc. (ITA) is a Managed Services Provider (MSP), a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), and a Cloud Services Provider (CSP). ITA offers a complete portfolio of management services for Azure, AWS, and Google platforms, as well as cloud components such as VMs, storage, network, Redis cache, app services, SQL workloads, and much more. Based in Tampa, ITA serves clients across the United States and in countries on five continents. ITA is a subsidiary of WidePoint Corporation. To learn more about IT Authorities, please visit itauthorities.com.

