Today Cintas+Canada%2C+Ltd. crowned Majesty and Friends in Edmonton, Alberta, the winner of the 2022 Canada%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Restroom contest! Majesty and Friends will receive $2,500 in Cintas products and services to help maintain their award-winning washrooms. The washrooms will also be honoured with a place in the Canada’s Best Restroom® Hall of Fame.

Now in its 13th year, Cintas’ nationwide contest highlights businesses that have invested in developing and maintaining exceptional washrooms that are accessible to the public.

“We’re so honoured to win the coveted title of Canada’s Best Restroom,”said Julie Morrison, owner, Majesty and Friends. “When we opened this location last year, I put all my savings into it to make our shop a truly memorable and fun destination for our community. I’m so grateful to Cintas for highlighting our business, and to the Edmonton community and our customers for their overwhelming support.”

Majesty and Friends is a modern design boutique. Their motto is “FUN, FUN, FUN,” so their washroom needed to offer the happiest vibes. The bright mural was inspired by the happiest treat on earth – ice cream. The flooring is Atra Flooring from Liverpool, and the sprinkles are made by Urban Walls. Their building at Manchester square is the biggest Instagrammable spot in Edmonton. Pink toilet paper and a cherry brush? Yes, please! With sprinkles!

“The state of the washroom can have an enduring effect on a guest’s perception of a business,” said Candice Raynsford, Marketing Manager, Cintas Canada. “Providing a facility that is clean and inviting takes the customer experience to the next level. Guests recognize this, and in Majesty and Friends’ case, customers have shown their appreciation by voting them this year’s Canada’s Best Restroom.”

Majesty and Friends promoted the contest on their Instagram page. They uploaded a reminder to their stories every second day and changed the website link in their profile to link to the Best Restroom voting page. They also promoted the contest on Twitter and Facebook. Finally, they created a QR code with a link to the Best Restroom website and posted it in the restroom, on the door and at the front counter. They also posted the QR code at other local businesses.

Nominees for this year’s contest were judged on five criteria: cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements. Online voting was open to the public June 6 through July 8. The other finalists (in alphabetical order) include:

Niton Junction Petro-Canada (Niton Junction, Alberta)

Rollick Co. (Black Diamond, Alberta)

Toronto Zoo – African Rainforest Washroom (Toronto, ON)

Versante Hotel (Richmond, B.C.)

