PITTSBURGH, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company ( FSTR), announced today that John Kasel, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bill Thalman, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Three Part Advisors Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference at The Gwen hotel in Chicago, IL. The Company’s presentation will begin at 3:45 PM Central Time on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.



A video webcast and a video replay will be available online. The replay will remain available for 90 days. A webcast registration link will be available on the L.B. Foster website: www.lbfoster.com, under the Investor Relations page on the day of the event.

About L.B. Foster Company

Founded in 1902, L.B. Foster Company is a global solutions provider of engineered, manufactured products and services that builds and supports infrastructure. The Company’s innovative engineering and product development solutions address the safety, reliability, and performance needs of its customer's most challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.

