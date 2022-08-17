Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Itaú Day 2022: Save the Date

PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 17, 2022

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 17, 2022 -- You are invited!

Sept., 1st from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m (EDT)

By participating in the latest edition of our virtual gathering, you will get a first-hand update about Itaú Unibanco's strategic vision for the future, which is anchored on client-centricity.

