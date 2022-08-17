HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

235 PINE STREET SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94104

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 35 stocks valued at a total of $379.00Mil. The top holdings were J(5.01%), MAA(4.83%), and LH(4.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 126,754 shares in NYSE:OXY, giving the stock a 1.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.35 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Occidental Petroleum Corp traded for a price of $63.51 per share and a market cap of $59.09Bil. The stock has returned 164.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Occidental Petroleum Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-book ratio of 3.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.64 and a price-sales ratio of 1.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VIRT by 62,041 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.76.

On 08/17/2022, Virtu Financial Inc traded for a price of $25.39 per share and a market cap of $2.62Bil. The stock has returned 2.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Virtu Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-book ratio of 1.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.66 and a price-sales ratio of 1.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:AL by 36,378 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.

On 08/17/2022, Air Lease Corp traded for a price of $40.135 per share and a market cap of $4.44Bil. The stock has returned -3.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Air Lease Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.88 and a price-sales ratio of 2.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BKI by 28,331 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.16.

On 08/17/2022, Black Knight Inc traded for a price of $68.01 per share and a market cap of $10.61Bil. The stock has returned -10.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Black Knight Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-book ratio of 4.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.22 and a price-sales ratio of 6.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MAA by 5,791 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $186.32.

On 08/17/2022, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc traded for a price of $188.745 per share and a market cap of $21.77Bil. The stock has returned 2.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-book ratio of 3.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 14.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.05 and a price-sales ratio of 11.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.