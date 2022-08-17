PHYSICIANS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

PO BOX 10973 RALEIGH, NC 27605

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 115 stocks valued at a total of $225.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(13.29%), MSFT(5.02%), and AMZN(4.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PHYSICIANS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PHYSICIANS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. bought 9,617 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 218,423. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/17/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $174.48 per share and a market cap of $2,798.48Bil. The stock has returned 16.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-book ratio of 48.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.80 and a price-sales ratio of 7.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 20,000 shares in NAS:APA, giving the stock a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.49 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, APA Corp traded for a price of $33.59 per share and a market cap of $10.86Bil. The stock has returned 99.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, APA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 3.75, a price-book ratio of 18.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.60 and a price-sales ratio of 1.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 10,558-share investment in NAS:GILD. Previously, the stock had a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.87 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Gilead Sciences Inc traded for a price of $66.55 per share and a market cap of $83.52Bil. The stock has returned -4.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-book ratio of 4.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.07 and a price-sales ratio of 3.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, PHYSICIANS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. bought 3,440 shares of NAS:NVDA for a total holding of 15,554. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.07.

On 08/17/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $182.75 per share and a market cap of $455.72Bil. The stock has returned -6.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 48.86, a price-book ratio of 17.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.99 and a price-sales ratio of 15.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 4,993-share investment in NYSE:D. Previously, the stock had a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.62 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Dominion Energy Inc traded for a price of $85.5611 per share and a market cap of $71.26Bil. The stock has returned 12.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dominion Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-book ratio of 2.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.17 and a price-sales ratio of 4.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

