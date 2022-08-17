RE Dickinson Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 296 stocks valued at a total of $698.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(75.58%), WM(6.58%), and VEA(2.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RE Dickinson Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors, LLC bought 557 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 19,325. The trade had a 2.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $314.34.

On 08/17/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $304.51 per share and a market cap of $670.78Bil. The stock has returned 5.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 63.04, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.59 and a price-sales ratio of 2.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHA by 5,251 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.68.

On 08/17/2022, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $45.15 per share and a market cap of $14.53Bil. The stock has returned -8.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a price-book ratio of 1.80.

The guru sold out of their 3,566-share investment in BATS:IEFA. Previously, the stock had a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.22 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $62.09 per share and a market cap of $89.08Bil. The stock has returned -15.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

During the quarter, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors, LLC bought 25,572 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 355,113. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.

On 08/17/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $43.05 per share and a market cap of $98.39Bil. The stock has returned -14.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a price-book ratio of 1.43.

During the quarter, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors, LLC bought 25,015 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 271,244. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.94.

On 08/17/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.285 per share and a market cap of $72.48Bil. The stock has returned -12.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a price-book ratio of 1.67.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

