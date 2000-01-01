Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Mario Gabelli Comments on Sony

Sony Corp. (

SONY, Financial) (6.3%) (SONY – $81.77 – NYSE) is a conglomerate based in Tokyo, Japan focusing on direct-to-consumerentertainment products. Sony is the #1 integrated global gaming company with its Sony Playstation 5 gaming platform, which is in high demand and in limited supply. Sony Music Recording commands #2 and Music Publishing #1 global share. Sony Music is capitalizing the growth of streaming. Sony also operates the Sony/Columbia film studio, which is well positioned in the OTT streaming wars as a major supplier of high quality library shows like Seinfeld and Spiderman. Sony is an image sensor leader and its major growth opportunity consists of the growth of high-end Apple iPhones and automotive image sensors. Sony’s Electronics business remains a globally diversified and defensive cash generator.

From

Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s Gabelli Value 25 Fund second-quarter 2022 commentary.

