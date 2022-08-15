Mr. Robert A. Chapek

Chief Executive Officer

The Walt Disney Company

Burbank, CA 91521

August 15, 2022

Dear Bob:

Congratulations on a terrific quarter and positive momentum in Parks, ESPN, and media and entertainment. We were particularly pleased to see the strength in DTC subscriber growth, the key driver of Disney’s ( DIS, Financial) long-term transformation towards less volatile, ultimately higher margin cashflows with a greater return on invested capital. As we wrote to our investors at the time of our initial investment in 2020, which highlighted the extraordinary potential of Disney+, we liken this evolution of the Company from “analog” theatrical releases towards digital distribution to Microsoft’s transition from selling software in plastic wrap boxes to a SaaS model. We expect to see the quality of Disney’s financial results improve as the Company’s business shifts further.

We have had over two years to observe management navigate the most challenging time in Disney’s history, as you led the organization to simultaneously grow the DTC business, guide the Parks from pandemic closures to record-revenues and profits, and create quality entertainment content. This quarter’s results are an important proof point that Disney’s complex transformation is succeeding and our confidence in Disney’s current trajectory is such that we have, in recent weeks, repurchased a significant stake in the Company.

We have also filed Hart-Scott-Rodino approval with the Federal Trade Commission so that we can engage with management and the Board in order to work directly and constructively with all parties, since the Company will likely require additional strategic, capital allocation, and governance changes to ensure its success.

I realize some of our suggestions may already be in the works, but since we do not possess any material non-public information, we thought it might be useful to share our thinking on five important initiatives that we believe will unlock further value in the near-term.