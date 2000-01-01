Southeastern Asset Management recently disclosed its 13F portfolio updates for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on June 30.

Founded by Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio) in 1975, the Memphis, Tennessee-based firm manages the Longleaf Partners Funds. The firm employs a fundamental, bottom-up appraisal process based on in-house research in order to select a concentrated portfolio of quality investments that have strong balance sheets, good management teams and attractive valuations.

Based on its latest 13F filing, the firm added three new stocks to its portfolio in the second quarter: Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. ( GOOG, Financial), tool manufacturer Stanley Black & Decker Inc. ( SWK, Financial) and American clothing company PVH Corp. ( PVH, Financial), which is the parent of famous brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein.

Southeastern established a new stake of 1,520,280 shares in Alphabet ( GOOG, Financial), giving it a weight of 3.51% in the equity portfolio. Shares changed hands for an average price of $118.50 during the quarter.

Alphabet gets most of its income from ad spending, leveraging its leadership in the internet search space to serve ads all over the web as well as on YouTube videos, Google Maps and more. Since ad spending is cyclical and tends to decline when there’s a recession, Alphabet’s stock price has fallen in recent months, making the stock more attractive from a value perspective.

The stock was once a much larger holding of Southeastern, but the firm sold out of it in the third quarter of 2020 after paring it back for years before deciding to pick it up again recently. The interesting thing about this is that Hawkins’ firm is not the only fund manager that is becoming interested in Alphabet again. According to GuruFocus data, while gurus continue to sell more Alphabet stock than they buy, there was a sudden increase in buying in the second quarter, as shown in the below chart:

Hawkins’ firm also picked up a 474,875-share stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. ( SWK, Financial), giving it a portfolio weight of 1.05% at the quarter’s average share price of $123.29.

Stanley Black & Decker is a manufacturer of industrial tools, household tools and hardware as well as security products. Its brands include Stanley, DeWalt, Black+Decker and Craftsman. Approximately 85% of the company’s revenue comes from the tools and outdoor segment (i.e., household tools and hardware), while the remaining portion comes from industrial.

The company is in the process of divesting its security business and acquiring assets in the outdoor power equipment industry. Though it has been growing at a decent clip, it warned investors that it is struggling under the pressure of inflation and supply chain issues. As it gears up to raise prices again, investors are worried that a decline is imminent, but historically, Stanley Black & Decker has always recovered after economic slowdowns.

The firm established a new holding worth 2,133,209 shares in PVH ( PVH, Financial). At the quarter’s average share price of $69.25, the stock takes up 2.56% of the equity portfolio.

PVH is the parent company of several iconic, world-renowned clothing brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and True & Co. In the second quarter of 2021, the company sold some of its brands, including Van Heusen, IZOD and Geoffrey Beene, and now licenses them back for certain products. This move allowed the company to improve its cash position, reinstate its dividend and focus on the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands.

At a price-earnings ratio of 5.06, PVH is valued lower than 86% of other companies in the apparel and accessories industry. It is also modestly undervalued based on the GF Value chart. That seems a little cheap for a company that recently posted a new record high for its quarterly earnings per share. Given the strength of its brands and commitment to maintaining a strong financial position (company has a Piotroski F-Score of 7 out of 9 and an Altman Z-Score of 2.16), the company will likely rebound strongly once sector headwinds abate.

Southeastern’s other trades for the quarter included selling out of Biogen Inc. ( BIIB, Financial) and Williams Companies Inc. ( WMB, Financial), reducing CNX Resources Corp. ( CNX, Financial) and adding to Liberty Broadband Corp. ( LBRDK, Financial). You can view the guru’s full trades here.

As of the end of the quarter, Southeastern’s equity portfolio consisted of 37 common stock holdings valued at a total of $4.74 billion. The turnover for the quarter was 11%.

The top holdings by portfolio weight were Lumen Technologies Inc. ( LUMN, Financial) with 14.26% of the equity portfolio, Mattel Inc. ( MAT, Financial) with 7.60% and FedEx Corp. ( FDX, Financial) with 6.55%.

In terms of sector weighting, the firm was most invested in communication services stocks, followed by consumer cyclical and financial services.