SILVER SPRING, Md., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. ( AZYO), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company, today announced the company will present at the upcoming Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase, taking place virtually. Members of management are scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT.



Interested parties can access a live webcast of the presentation directly by following this link. An archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the Aziyo website at https://investors.aziyo.com/ following the event.

Those parties interested in registering for the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase may do so by following this link.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, concentrating on patients receiving implantable medical devices. Since its founding in 2015, the Company has created a portfolio of commercial-stage products used in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and reconstructive specialties. For more information, visit www.Aziyo.com.

Investors:

Leigh Salvo

Gilmartin Group

[email protected]

Media:

Courtney Guyer

Aziyo Biologics, Inc.

[email protected]



