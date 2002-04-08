Elgin, IL, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. ( JBSS), a major processor and distributor of snack and recipe nut products, will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 year-end operating results on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). Fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 year-end results are expected to be released after the market closes on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

To register for the call, please click on the Participant Registration link below:



https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe7079653adc14427ac8027c906dd203a

Once registered, attendees will receive a diail in number and their own unique PIN number.

This call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed at John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.’s Web site at www.jbssinc.com .

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried fruit based products that are sold under a variety of private brands and under the Company’s Fisher®, Orchard Valley Harvest®, Squirrel Brand®, and Southern Style Nuts® brand names.