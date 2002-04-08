NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (“Co-Diagnostics”) ( CODX) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Co-Diagnostics common stock between May 12, 2022 and August 11, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The Complaint allege that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Co-Diagnostics was experiencing a significant falloff in demand for its Logix Smart™ COVID-19 Test and demand for its Logix Smart™ COVID-19 Test had plummeted throughout the quarter ended June 30, 2022; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the demand for its Logix Smart™ COVID-19 Test lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Co-Diagnostics should contact the Firm prior to the October 17, 2022 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected] .