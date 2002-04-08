VALENCIA, Calif. and MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. ( RCEL, ASX: AVH), a regenerative medicine company that is developing and commercializing a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs, announced today that a poster presentation on cell characterization and potential clinical benefits of the RECELL® Autologous Cell Suspension System (RECELL® System) for the treatment of stable vitiligo will be shared at the Controversies and Conversations in Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Annual Meeting. The conference will be held in Santa Barbara, CA, on August 19-21 bringing experts together to discuss controversial issues in cutaneous and aesethetic surgery or challenging therapeutic problems within dermatology.



“Given the unique format of this meeting, we look forward to the presentation of RECELL and, more importantly, the conversation amongst dermatology experts as they discuss the unique attributes of this platform, including the potential for in-office point-of-care treatment in about 30 minutes,” said Dr. Mike Perry, Chief Executive Officer of AVITA Medical. “Following review by the FDA, we believe the RECELL System may well offer a welcome treatment option for patients seeking repigmentation for stable vitiligo lesions.”

RECELL® System Presentations

Autologous Melanocyte Transfer for Repigmentation and Scar Healing – Girish Munavalli, MD, MHS

Characterization of Autologous Skin Cell Suspension prepared using RECELL® Autologous Cell Suspension System and Evidence of Melanocyte Transfer – G. Kashgari, et al

In the U.S., the RECELL® System is indicated for the treatment of acute thermal burn wounds in patients 18 years of age and older or application in combination with meshed autografting for acute full-thickness thermal burn wounds in pediatric and adult patients. Physician-initiated research beyond the FDA approved indication is not sponsored by AVITA Medical and contains independent data.

AVITA Medical is currently completing a pivotal trial for the use of the RECELL System for treatment of stable vitiligo. The vitiligo clinical trial aims to demonstrate safe and effective repigmentation when using the RECELL System in combination with phototherapy. AVITA anticipates FDA approval in 2023.

ABOUT AVITA MEDICAL, INC.

AVITA Medical, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company with a technology platform positioned to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. AVITA Medical Inc.’s patented, and proprietary collection and application technology provides innovative treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient’s own skin. The Company’s lead product is the RECELL® System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to Spray-On Skin™ Cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin to create an autologous suspension. The RES® Regenerative Epidermal Suspension™ is then sprayed onto the areas of the patient requiring treatment to regenerate natural healthy epidermis.

AVITA Medicals’ first U.S. product, the RECELL System, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2018. The RECELL System is approved for acute partial-thickness thermal burn wounds in patients 18 years of age and older or application in combination with meshed autografting for acute full-thickness thermal burn wounds in pediatric and adult patients. In February 2022, the FDA reviewed and approved the PMA supplement for RECELL Autologous Cell Harvesting Device, an enhanced RECELL System aimed at providing clinicians a more efficient user experience and simplified workflow.

The RECELL System is used to prepare Spray-On Skin™ Cells using a small amount of a patient’s own skin, providing a new way to treat severe burns, while significantly reducing the amount of donor skin required. The RECELL System is designed to be used at the point of care alone or in combination with autografts depending on the depth of the burn injury. Compelling data from randomized, controlled clinical trials conducted at major U.S. burn centers and real-world use in more than 15,000 patients globally, reinforce that the RECELL System is a significant advancement over the current standard of care for burn patients and offers benefits in clinical outcomes and cost savings. Healthcare professionals should read the INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE - RECELL Autologous Cell Harvesting Device ( https://recellsystem.com/ ) for a full description of indications for use and important safety information including contraindications, warnings, and precautions.

In international markets, our products are approved under the RECELL System brand to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics. The RECELL System is TGA-registered in Australia, received CE-mark approval in Europe, and received Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Act (PMDA) approval for burns in Japan.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

