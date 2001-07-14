Intel Corporation today announced that company executives will participate in the following investor events:

At 9 a.m. PDT Aug. 31, Greg Lavender, senior vice president, chief technology officer and general manager of the Software and Advanced Technology Group, will participate in a fireside chat on the role of software in data center architecture of the future during the Arete Research Future of Compute Series.

At 9:45 a.m. PDT Aug. 31, Sandra Rivera, executive vice president and general manager of the Datacenter and AI Group (DCAI), will participate in a fireside chat on the DCAI business at the Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Conference.

At 6:30 a.m. PDT Sept. 7, Pat Gelsinger, chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Intel’s business and corporate strategy, as well as other topics, at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual TMT Conference.

Live public webcasts can be accessed on Intel's Investor Relations website at intc.com. Webcast replay and audio download will also be available on the site.

Intel’s participation, speakers and schedule are subject to change.

