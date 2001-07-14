NRG Energy, Inc., in collaboration with Smart Energy Decisions, today published new research that shows reputational risk and cost reduction as top motivators for organizations when considering decarbonization solutions. The 2022 State of Decarbonization Study provides insight into the many factors that influence businesses as they look to pursue net-zero.

When asked what drives their decarbonization journey, 65 percent1 of respondents noted reputational risk as one of their top considerations, followed closely by cost reduction at nearly 60 percent. Regulatory and legal risks rounded out the top three at 47 percent. The study demonstrated that many organizations are now making serious environmental commitments, with 85 percent of respondents having established emissions reduction goals and nearly half having gone a step further by making net-zero commitments. While achieving targets can be a challenge, an experienced energy partner can help facilitate meaningful progress.

The study received responses from energy leaders at more than 170 organizations regarding their challenges and opportunities associated with reducing emissions.

To read the entire State of Decarbonization Study click+here.

About NRG

At NRG, we’re bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We generate electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to millions of customers through our diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, working towards a sustainable energy future. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @nrgenergy.

About Smart Energy Decisions

Smart Energy Decisions is the leading information and research platform serving large electric power users. We produce news, analysis, research and events designed to help our community make smart energy decisions. We are a catalyst for change in support of the energy transition taking place in electric power markets. Our mission is to help large electric power users improve their profitability and reduce their carbon emissions by adopting best practices in energy efficiency and renewable energy sourcing.

1Participants were allowed to select multiple options

