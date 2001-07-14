Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Halliburton Declares Dividend

Author's Avatar
10 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today that its board of directors has declared a 2022 third quarter dividend of twelve cents ($0.12) a share on the Company’s common stock payable on September 28, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 7, 2022.

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 40,000 employees, representing 130 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220817005672r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005672/en/

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles