Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 54 stocks valued at a total of $233.00Mil. The top holdings were QCRH(5.02%), IBOC(3.96%), and HMST(3.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 189,176-share investment in NAS:PACW. Previously, the stock had a 2.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.53 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, PacWest Bancorp traded for a price of $29.61 per share and a market cap of $3.56Bil. The stock has returned -24.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PacWest Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-book ratio of 1.03 and a price-sales ratio of 2.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 205,235-share investment in NAS:DCOM. Previously, the stock had a 2.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.84 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Dime Community Bancshares Inc traded for a price of $34.37 per share and a market cap of $1.33Bil. The stock has returned 6.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dime Community Bancshares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-book ratio of 1.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68 and a price-sales ratio of 3.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 130,382-share investment in NYSE:CUBI. Previously, the stock had a 2.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.82 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Customers Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $39.26 per share and a market cap of $1.27Bil. The stock has returned 2.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Customers Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-book ratio of 1.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.37 and a price-sales ratio of 1.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 83,277 shares in NYSE:PB, giving the stock a 2.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.69 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Prosperity Bancshares Inc traded for a price of $77.32 per share and a market cap of $7.05Bil. The stock has returned 12.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prosperity Bancshares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-book ratio of 1.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.30 and a price-sales ratio of 6.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 219,944 shares in NAS:CFBK, giving the stock a 2.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.14 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, CF Bankshares Inc traded for a price of $21.05 per share and a market cap of $137.96Mil. The stock has returned 13.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CF Bankshares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-book ratio of 1.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.66 and a price-sales ratio of 2.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

