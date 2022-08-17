Castleview Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 751 stocks valued at a total of $123.45Bil. The top holdings were MMM(7.40%), SBAC(7.32%), and XSOE(3.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Castleview Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Castleview Partners, LLC bought 516,140 shares of NYSE:MMM for a total holding of 517,602. The trade had a 7.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $144.62.

On 08/17/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $147.43 per share and a market cap of $83.98Bil. The stock has returned -23.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-book ratio of 6.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Castleview Partners, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:XVOL by 542,393 shares. The trade had a 7.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.35.

On 08/17/2022, Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF traded for a price of $19.9121 per share and a market cap of $15.96Mil. The stock has returned -6.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a price-book ratio of 3.62.

The guru established a new position worth 23,940 shares in NAS:SBAC, giving the stock a 7.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $337.12 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, SBA Communications Corp traded for a price of $346.77 per share and a market cap of $37.41Bil. The stock has returned -2.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SBA Communications Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 107.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 16.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.68 and a price-sales ratio of 15.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Castleview Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:LMT by 24,684 shares. The trade had a 6.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $439.13.

On 08/17/2022, Lockheed Martin Corp traded for a price of $441.59 per share and a market cap of $117.09Bil. The stock has returned 25.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-book ratio of 10.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.95 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Castleview Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 21,905 shares. The trade had a 6.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 08/17/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $426.65 per share and a market cap of $392.47Bil. The stock has returned -2.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-book ratio of 3.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.22 and a price-sales ratio of 3.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

